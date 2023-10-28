WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday at 10 a.m., a vehicle pulling a trailer was engulfed in flames resulting in one person injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival, The Ebro Fire Department found a truck pulling a utility trailer with a bobcat on it fully engulfed in flames, said FHP officials.

A pedestrian stopped to assist during the fire and was injured in his attempt. EMS was called to the scene and a Washington County deputy and other bystanders assisted aid.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 72-year-old male from Panama City Beach. The pedestrian was a 56-year-old male from Vernon.

The roadway was blocked while cleanup was conducted, said FHP officials.