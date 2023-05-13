WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in critical condition and another is in serious condition after a head-on collision, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, around 6 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Highway 77 near Spring Pond Road. A second pickup truck was traveling northbound.

In a news release, FHP said the southbound vehicle traveled across the center line and struck the northbound vehicle head-on.

According to officials, the driver of the southbound truck is in critical condition and the northbound driver is in serious condition. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals.