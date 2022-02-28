WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — South Washington County residents said they didn’t expect JEA utility crews to remove pumps until flooding was no longer an issue.

“To have it stop now is very frustrating because you have some hope and then you feel like that hope’s being taken away,” Resident Mike West said.

On Monday, JEA officials returned to the Pine Ridge Drive area to retrieve their pumps.

“It was a good thing to be a part of trying to help the community, especially during the holidays whenever we came out and set up the pumps and things like that,” JEA Crew Leader Christopher Reeder said. “It just feels nice to do that and hopefully something else will happen and things will work out like they’re supposed to.”

Some residents believe just a month more of pumping would have resolved all of their problems.

JEA officials said Piney Lake’s water level dropped 2.36 feet since they installed the pumps and pipes.

County officials said they couldn’t afford to pay for fuel any longer.

They’re waiting on the state’s response for their next step.

“This legislative session is meeting right now,” Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. “I know Senator Gainer and Representative Drake have been listening and trying to make solutions available to help those fiscally constrained counties deal with what sometimes can be an enormous cost in order to make the necessary engineering changes to help people have a home site that they can live in.”

South Washington County residents said they are holding onto to hope the county can find resources to help.

“If the county is actually trying to get bigger pumps and so on and so forth, I pray that that happens,” West said.

JEA officials said they are leaving some pipes in case the county needs them to connect pumps in the future.