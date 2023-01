CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers.

Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident.

No one else was injured during the altercation.

A heavy law enforcement presence responded to the scene. Officials have said there is no danger to the public.

We will have more details as they are released.