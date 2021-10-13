Shaddai Shriners hosting James Mathis Memorial Golf Tournament

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Shaddai Shriners are looking for teams to compete in the James Mathis Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 16.

It’s taking place at Sunny Hills Golf Course in Chipley. The tournament is a best-ball format and begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be a free lunch for participants.

The entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per team. Holes can also be sponsored for $100. All proceeds from the event benefit the Shaddai Shriners.

For more information or to register, contact Joe McAdam at (850)-596-2030 or jojomc41@yahoo.com.