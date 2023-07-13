CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) —People living in rural parts of Washington County without a broadband network can now look forward to improved cell service.

Washington County commissioners have started a three-phase plan to place cell towers in rural areas.

C2K Construction company is placing the towers across the county.

The goal is to make sure all residents of the county have broadband connectivity no matter where they live.

Washington County officials received a one-point-five million dollar federal grant, which they matched, to pay for the project.

“Of course whenever technology is always improving and always changing so we have what the future needs, you know, we are a rural county. We want to make sure everyone has service. By the end of phase three, everyone will have service.”

The first phase will be four towers, at $100,000 per tower. That should be done in two weeks.

It will cost around one million dollars to complete each phase, with ten broadband towers in total.

The entire project should be completed by the end of this year.