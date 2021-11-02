Pedestrian killed in Ebro on Tuesday evening

EBRO, Fla. (WMBB) — A Massachusetts man was hit and killed by a car as he walked along Highway 20 in Washington County on Tuesday night.

The accident involving the 66-year-old man happened around 6:30 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a silver Honda sedan was traveling west on Highway 20 near State Road 79 when the 20-year-old female driver hit the pedestrian.

Troopers said the area was unlit in front of the Ebro Motel where the accident happened.

The highway was closed for about two hours after the accident.