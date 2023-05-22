WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County Residents have been upset due to the Otter Creek Bridge closure, however, things are looking up as its completion is wrapping up this week.

Residents and the general public are looking forward to the finished product with a refurbished roadway and a quiet neighborhood.

The original wooden bridge structure has been around since the 1950s, and it was in desperate need of repairs.

To ensure the safety of the public, Public Works Director, David A. Tharp said that fixing the structure as soon as possible was the goal.

“On April the third, we closed all of Otter Creek Bridge Road for repairs to the temporary structure. We had to replace approximately ten timber piles that were decayed. Repairs are anticipated to be completed this week. So, we hopefully have it open by the weekend.” said Tharp.

The reason why the bridge is made from wood instead of concrete is because of difficulties in acquiring a permit to build with cement.

The price of replacing the necessary materials racked up to be quite costly in the construction process.

“Assessment around $200,000,” said Tharp.

The 192-foot bridge is nearing completion and residents should be able to start driving on the historical bridge come this Monday.