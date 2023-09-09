CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday night Washington County Sheriff’s Office kicked off the second night of their annual rodeo.

For the past two years, the Professional Cowboy Association (PCA) named Washington County’s event ‘Rodeo of the Year’.

Each night the rodeo features eight events including bull riding, barrel racing, and team roping.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said he started the rodeo five years ago to help raise money for community outreach projects.

“Our biggest event that we do throughout our community is a toy drive every December to underprivileged families throughout Washington County,” Crews said. “And that’s what it’s about. Again, as a fundraiser so that the Sheriff’s office can get out and serve our residents even better.”

Crews said the Washington County rodeo is the biggest rodeo the PCA has in the southeast United States.