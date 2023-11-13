CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – A new fair called, “Berry Fair” is coming to Washington County only on Saturday, November 18th and there’s lots to enjoy.

It’s a shopping fair that features lots of local vendors and entertainment for the entire family to participate in.

The fair will be hosted from 2 to 6 p.m. at Berry Hill Gardens in Chipley.

Some of the proceeds made from the gathering will be donated to the Anchorage Children’s Home.

Donating to that specific organization means a lot to event organizers who want to support local children year-round, not just during the holidays.

“Every year at Christmas, Anchorage always reaches out about sponsoring kids for Christmas gifts,” said event organizer Ashlee Hayes. “This year we decided we wanted to go above and beyond what we typically do. We’re hoping to raise enough money to build a playground at the Chipley and Marianna offices and to support these kids throughout the year, not just the holidays.”

Along with all the shopping, there will be a corn hole tournament and opportunities to get your picture taken with Santa.

This is a free event to enter and something organizers hope to bring back for years to come.