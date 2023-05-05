CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley opened its first-ever splash pad early this week. It’s the city’s only municipal water attraction.

The splash pad is located at Jimmy Trawick Park.

It features several elements that spray, shoot, and drop water on patrons.

The attraction cost $150,000. $50,000 of which came from the Department of Environmental Protection.

Chipley City Administrator Dan Minor said the splash pad has been nearly a decade in the making

“The original thought was McCain at the time,” Minor said. “She was the mayor. She’s a council person now. She came out day and wanted to provide, you know, something for the kids to do. And over the years, we’ve kind of, uh, you know, juggled that around trying to figure out where to put it.”

The splash pad is open every day from 10 am to 6pm.During baseball season it will be open until 8 pm.