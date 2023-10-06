PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that the state was spending $8.7 million in nine small, rural communities.

The money came from the Flordia Small Cities Community Development Block program for housing rehabilitation, commercial revitalization, and community development activities.

Some of the money will go to three local municipalities.

City of Blountstown ($440,764) – for 4,473 linear feet of street repaving and 2,250 linear feet of drainage improvements within City limits.

City of Bristol ($649,881) – for 12,670 linear feet of water line replacement activities.

Washington County ($3,482,300) – for roadway access, water improvements, fire protection, public parking improvements, and improvements to a railroad spur. The infrastructure project is expected to produce 100 new full-time jobs.

City of High Springs ($700,000) – to conduct stormwater and drainage improvements to include the new construction of drainage swales, the installation of culvert pipes, and a new pump station with six-inch stormwater force main piping.

City of Gretna ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to the City’s wastewater treatment facility including the installation of new dewatering equipment. The city will also repave approximately 1,665 linear feet of streets.

Town of Monticello ($700,000) – to replace aging components of the City’s Shady Lane Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.

City of Williston ($700,000) – to conduct improvements to the City’s sanitary sewer lift station #4.

Town of Hillard ($700,000) – to replace approximately 4,000 linear feet of water lines with new six-inch PVC pipe. The project will also include the installation of new fire hydrants.

“I am happy to announce these awards for nine small and rural communities — four of which are actively recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Idalia. Strategic investments like these help expand economic opportunities for families and strengthen our rural communities” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

For more information about the Florida Small Cities CDBG program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/SmallCitiesCDBG.