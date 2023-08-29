WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Power and Light is preparing to send utility crews into the hardest hit areas to help restore electricity.

Those crews are staging at the FPL processing center in Chipley along with crews from other utility companies.

There are more than 12,000 workers moving in and out of that Chipley facility which acts as a central hub for the workers to gather information.

Company officials say Chipley is a good location to respond to this particular storm.

“We’ll converge once we know where the damage is and where we need to go. And then that company will coordinate the resources they need. But we’ve got a good team ready to go, we’re prepared,” said FPL Spokesperson Gordon Paulus.

Besides restoring power, these crews will also cut fallen trees away from powerlines.