PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – “Flea Across Florida,” Florida’s longest yard sale spanning from Pensacola to Jacksonville, is back.

In Washington County, T&B Hidden Treasures in Chipley hosts more than 350 vendors for the event.

“Flea Across Florida” will be April 8 and 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If choosing to stop through Washington County and check it out, you can browse around at 1215 Jackson Ave. in Chipley.