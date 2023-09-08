CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – ‘Flea Across Florida’ returned to Chipley on Friday, September 8th, at T & B Hidden Treasures.

It kicked off at 6 a.m. Friday morning and will run until 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 9th, will operate with the same hours.

Roughly 35 vendors will be in attendance displaying their items and putting them up for sale.

Some of the items on sale this weekend are over a hundred years old.

Other items like marbles are valued at a few thousand dollars each.

For event organizers, teaching others about the history of some of the items on sale is the most enjoyable part of the weekend.

“Well, I think if you don’t know history, you’re not able to know what your future is going to be,” said Billy Tinsley of Flea Across Florida. “With our antiques, we get to see what our grandfathers and great-grandfathers maybe had in their homes. Then we get to see how that was used and then apply it to ourselves.”

‘Flea Across Florida’ will host another market this coming April.

If you’re interested in setting up a booth you can contact T & B Hidden Treasures.