WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — State Road 77 in Wausau will soon be widened to four lanes.

Thursday the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) held an open house to provide more information to residents.

“We hope that 77 being widened like this, that this will make this area more available and more visible,” Wausau Mayor Roger Hagan.

The process of widening Highway 77 first began in 2006.

They did a study to see if the widening was necessary.

The 3.5 miles of roadway are the last to be widened in the area.

“North of here, it’s it’s four lanes and you know, to a significant area kind of slows down through here because it’s only the two lane,” FDOT District 3 Public Information Officer Kohen Johns Brannon said. “It’ll help with some of that congestion. We’re pushing down to two. So it’ll make it easier.

The additional lanes will be constructed on land that is considered an easement.

“Anything that needed to be moved, we’ve moved it,” Brannon said. “And we have gotten everything paid for. Our people have moved everything that we needed to do to acquire the roadway. For that we’ve done.”

Hagan says while the expansion is good for the longevity of the town not all residents like the idea.

“Think it would be a split decision as to whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” Hagan said. “I think a lot a lot of folks like the idea is takes away from the history of the little small town and all that. But it’s just part of what happens when you grow.”

Hagans said the biggest concern he hears is about the new traffic pattern.

“I think the adjustment is going to be difficult to begin with,” Hagan said. “I haven’t seen all the plans, but some of the plans cause you to come out on the roads, drive a block south and into around block north. And we’re just used to driving out on the road and turning whichever way we want to go.”

The FDOT said construction will begin early this fall.

In addition to widening the road new sidewalks and bike lanes will also be added.