WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead following a hit and run in Washington County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened just before 10 p.m. last night on Holmes Valley Road near Twins Pond Road in Vernon. A 65-year-old man from Vernon was wearing dark colored clothing when walking in what appeared to be the middle of the road. Troopers say he was struck by a vehicle and the driver kept going. Troopers have not yet identified the driver who fled the scene. If you have any information about this case, dial star 347.