WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – While some in our area are ignoring evacuation orders, others closer to Idalia’s predicted landfall are paying attention.

Many of those evacuees are checking into hotels and motels here in the panhandle.

As soon as they realized they were at risk from Hurricane Idalia, many folks left their homes as quickly as possible to beat the traffic and evade the hurricane.

“You never know what kind of waves we get, what kind of increased rain and wind. So we just ask people to be aware and watch the news watching the weather. And we expect not a whole lot from this event, but that’s subject to change at any moment,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King.

Along with assembling your disaster supply kit, experts recommend you also plan an evacuation route before the hurricane season begins.

For this hurricane, Florida Highway Patrol officials are suggesting evacuees take U.S. 231 North to escape the storm.

“So we definitely encourage everyone to use 231 as one of our main thoroughfares and 79 or 77 and to head north, the road towing is part of an evacuation route. As you get north go east and west. Obviously, this path you want to go west or north,” said King.

Citrus County officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for Crystal River.

Some of those residents are now arriving at local hotels and motels along the I-10 corridor.

“We’re from Crystal River, Florida. It’s supposed to flood there. Now we’ve run into it, so we’re running from it,” said Evacuee Paul Gillette.

Gillette has experienced several hurricanes in the past and didn’t want to take any risks.

“Better find higher ground. Don’t play around with it because it will drown you. I tell everybody down there that want to stay in their apartments that you don’t want to wake up 1:00 in the morning swimming,” said Gillette

Lodging spots have been filling up fast, forcing some hotels to put out no vacancy signs.