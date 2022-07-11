WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WASHINGTON COUNTY NEWS) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed investigators are on scene in the area of Pate Pond Road and Union Hill Road regarding the discovery this morning of a deceased person.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 6 a.m. following a 911 call. The sheriff’s office has not yet stated whether the death appears to be the result of foul play.

Investigators are currently processing the scene, and more details will be released as soon as they become available.

Anyone with any information on this or any other investigation is asked to contact WCSO at 850-638-6111. Callers may remain anonymous by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or emailing tips@wcso.us.