WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A one-vehicle crash in Washington County involving two Dothan men has claimed the life of one man and sent another to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, an SUV traveling northbound on State Road 79, approaching Hightower Road in Bonifay, exited the travel lanes onto the shoulder of the road and continued northeast before it hit a culvert and began overturning, eventually landing on its roof on the east shoulder of the road.

The driver of the SUV was a 24-year-old Dothan man and the passenger was a 20-year-old Dothan man.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Washington County first responders and the passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say the passenger of the vehicle was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but it is unknown if the driver of the SUV was wearing his seatbelt.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time, as the next of kin still needs to be notified.