WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79.

Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was trying to leave the area with her.

Toledo-Garzon is charged with interference with child custody, and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.