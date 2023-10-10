CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chipley man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be designated as a sexual predator after he is released, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“A sexual battery investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of then 59-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Stephenson. Prior to this case, Stephenson was charged and convicted in February 2018, for Lewd and Lascivious Exhibition, with a victim under the age of 16 and sentenced to 24 months with the Department of Corrections,” deputies wrote in a news release. “In August 2022, Stephenson was arrested yet again for indecent exposure and failed to appear for his court date. Warrants were obtained for Stephenson, and he was found to be incarcerated in the Walton County Jail for similar reasons.”

Last week, Stephenson pleaded guilty to the charges of lewd or lascivious molestation. After his plea, Judge Colby Peel sentenced him to 20 years in prison and designated him a sexual predator.