CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County deputies say they arrested a man after they spotted him in a construction work zone with an explosive.

On Wednesday, “Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the Greenhead area observed a white male in a construction work zone behaving suspiciously,” officials wrote in a news release. As they made “contact with the subject identified as, 28-year-old, Dominic Longo of Vernon, a narcotic smoking device … located in his left hand.”

Deputies said Longo gave them consent to search his backpack. Inside the backpack, they found weapons, and drug paraphernalia. News 13 reached out to the agencies about their news release and officials described the explosive as a small pipe bomb with no blasting cap.

Longo was charged with possession of explosives, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.