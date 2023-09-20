WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Chipley man was arrested after authorities say he sexually abused a 12-year-old kid in Washington County.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, “an investigation was conducted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after reports of sexual abuse were called in alleging 55-year-old Calvin Arthur Long had forced the victim into a sexual act.”

After the investigation, Long was arrested and is charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim 12 years old or older but younger than 16 years of age.

He’s been booked into the Washington County Jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.