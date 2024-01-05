CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – After 38 years of working with the City of Chipley, City Administrator Dan Miner is retiring.

A ceremony was held on January 5, to recognize Miner’s role and honor his service alongside city employees, councilmembers, and his family.

“Thirty-eight years is a long time. I’ve spent more than half my life and then some here with the city” Miner said. “There’s a lot of people come and gone. There’s some Council that’s gone and come back”.

During his time in the municipality, Miner also rode on the back of garbage trucks, worked in various city departments, caught dogs, and read utility meters. Miner also served in the military including time in Bosnia.

“Anytime we bring up something on the Council, a lot of time we don’t know what goes on from a day-to-day operation. That’s where we lean on you” Council Member Kevin Russell said.

Patrice Tanner will be taking over the role of city administrator.

“You’re the best. After 38 years of employment with the City of Chipley, your retirement has been well earned. It has been an honor to work under your leadership,” Tanner said. “I believe I am speaking for everyone who I say you have been a true inspiration to each of us. You have led us and mentored us and we have learned so much from you.”