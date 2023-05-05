CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday’s Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is an entirely new experience for the organization that helps families become homeowners.

Instead of one house, they’re building a development of nine single-family homes.

All nine will be at least three bedrooms, and two baths, with different floor plans.

“Homeowners who partner with Habitat for Humanity usually exhibit a need for adequate housing, then it can be that they are staying somewhere that they cannot afford,” Carman Smith said. “It could also be a situation where they’re staying somewhere that is physically unsafe:”

Humanity home recipient Pam Meredith hasn’t had a home since Hurricane Michael.

“We was in a shelter for over a month,” Smith said. “But then when they couldn’t keep the shelters open anymore, the school starting back, stuff like that. I went to my brother Miles, and that’s where we’ve been “

She said habitat helped her regain some stability.

Habitat strives to create better communities by helping individual families.

“They not have to worry about where they live their heads to be able to focus on other things that build quality of life and make the community stronger.”

Carman Smith said making the community strong goes beyond providing a safe home.

“They all receive curriculum of homeowner education classes to include financial literacy education all the way through civic engagement,” Smith said. “So showing them the importance of voting, showing them what it means to be a property owner, what are property taxes, what is home state exemption. And kind of running the gamut so that when they are in the home, they are set up, set up to be thriving members of the community with the goal there again to give back.”

The homes will be built in the Chipley Heights area, surrounded by Pecan, East, 3rd, and 4th streets, close to downtown.

Smith said the development will be a big step toward their goal of bettering the Chipley community.

Habitat for Humanity hopes to have all nine homes completed by the end of 2024.