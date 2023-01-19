CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who banged on a school bus and then harassed customers at a grocery store was shot and killed by Chipley police officers after he took one of their Tasers during a confrontation, Chipley’s Police Chief said Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the Chipley Walmart. The man, 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce, of Cleveland, Tenn., was rushed to a hospital after the shooting but later died from his injuries.

Chief Scott Thompson said two of his officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident. Officers are routinely placed on leave following a shooting. Thompson has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the shooting.