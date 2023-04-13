CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County is growing and so too is the demand for medical services.

Northwest Florida Community Hospital is adding a new surgical wing to meet that demand.

“The need became very evident that we needed to expand our capabilities to be able to provide more surgical services to the community,” Northwest Florida Community Hospital CEO Michael Kozar said.

The new 14,000-square-foot surgery center will feature four new operating rooms.

It will also include pre-op and post-op areas and a separate entrance for outpatient surgeries.

“Our goal is to be able to continue to provide that care locally so patients don’t have to travel to Panama City, to Dothan, to Tallahassee to get the kind of care that they need,” Kozar said. “As we have built our primary care network now, the goal is to bring in specialty services that a patient would have to leave the county, leave the area for the kind of care that they need.”

This expansion will also allow the staff to perform more specialized and complex operations.

Kozar said the hospital has already developed a partnership with Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic which will bring more advanced orthopedic surgery capabilities to Washington County.

Kozar hopes to bring other specialties like urology and gynecology in the near future.

Officials hope to break ground on the $9 million project by May 1. They anticipate construction to take about a year.