WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday.

On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen contest.

There is a $5 gate fee but kids under 16 are free.

On Saturday, the festivities start off bright and early with the Possum Trot 5K run beginning at 7:00 a.m. Following the 5K is the parade at 10 a.m.

The entire day will be full of fun contests, food and live music. Saturday’s events are free.