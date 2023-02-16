CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Team Tyndall took over the Chipley High School auditorium Thursday morning as part of Project Quesada.

The initiative aims to engage with underrepresented demographics of students who may benefit from a future in the Air Force.

“It’s about bringing in our best and brightest in the United States of America to become members of the United States military from a STEM perspective,” Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp said. “We’re looking for specialized people and we’re focused on diversity, inclusion, equality, and accessibility and providing opportunities for all walks of life, whether officer enlisted to come in and bring the best version of themselves and serve.”

Tyndall personnel gave interactive presentations on careers in aviation, security, and healthcare.

“We couldn’t bring a fighter jet here today, but I’ve got some cool pictures of it,” Lt. Col. Alex Goldfein said. “The Robot Dog is a fun example of some really awesome technology that’s a great enabler, and it’s just showing a little bit of the actual real and tangible stuff that we do.”

Both servicemen said they were pleased with the level of interest the students had.

Project Quesada just started this year. Tyndall officials hope to stage a large expo in April, where students will visit the flight line.