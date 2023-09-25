WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday evening, an accident near Chipley resulted in one death and three injuries.

At approximately 8:02 pm last night, an SUV carrying four was traveling east on Collins Road. When the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, the driver attempted to correct the vehicle.

The SUV then went towards the other side of Collins Road and overturned, ejecting the driver in the process.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Panama City, was pronounced dead.

Two passengers have serious injuries and one is in critical condition.