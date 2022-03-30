UPDATE: March 30, 2022 6:34 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to our media partner, Washington County News, the fire is estimated to be between 150 and 200 acres.

22 people have been evacuated.

Evacuees are able to go to Live Oak Church, located at 5211 Millers Ferry Road, at this time.

Our prior version of the story is below:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Homes have been evacuated in the areas near Gaston Road and Shell Landing Road in Washington County due to a wildfire.

According to our media partner Washington County News, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on social media that people should avoid the area.

Washington County Public Safety Crews have been called to the scene, near Gaston Road and River Road in New Hope.

