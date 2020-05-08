Washington County wildfire 90% contained

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters in Washington County continue to battle the blaze that has now spread over 100 acres.

Multiple agencies responded to the Glendale fire around 8:30 Thursday morning.

The fire further adding challenge for firefighters in the Panhandle.

“We immediately called the Forestry and due to the Walton County situation they said they couldn’t get here right now. They said they’d have someone as soon as we can and have them en route. So I got a piece of my equipment, went to work and started trying to put the stuff around our cabin out and keeping it from jumping, into our neighbor’s property. By the time Forestry got there I backed out of the way and let them take over and do their job,” said Floyd Nelson, resident on Glendale Drive.

Spotting of the fire more than one hundred yards has been observed making containment difficult for firefighters.

However as of the latest update the fire is 90% contained and is approximately 125 acres in size.

The cause of this fire has not been determined.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Florida Forest Service is not issuing burn authorizations for the Chipola Forestry Center area.