Washington County voters will soon vote on alcohol referendum

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County voters will soon put pen to paper and vote on the county alcohol referendum.

The Board of County Commissioners set the official date for the alcohol referendum at their recent meeting on December 16.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, the initial date was set for January 26 but that date had to change to January 21 in order to comply with state statutes.

Several voters were at that meeting asking the board to change the way votes are being case during this election.

The county will use mail-in ballots for this election but people were concerned about the possibility of voter fraud.

They requested to change the vote to in-person but Supervisor of Elections, Carol Rudd, said it’s too late to change it.

Ballots began going out on Friday. All votes will be counted and verified by 7 p.m. on January 21.

To read the full story from our media partner, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local family holds yard sale to help fire survivor

Panhandle weather 12-18-2021

Fort Walton Beach woman facing multiple charges after multi-county chase

Bay County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Laguna Beach homicide investigation

Car crashes into David Scott Fine Jewelry

Panama City Jaycees and Defenders Motorcycle Club drop off Christmas gifts for kids

More Local News

Don't Miss