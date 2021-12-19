Washington County voters will soon vote on alcohol referendum

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County voters will soon put pen to paper and vote on the county alcohol referendum.

The Board of County Commissioners set the official date for the alcohol referendum at their recent meeting on December 16.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, the initial date was set for January 26 but that date had to change to January 21 in order to comply with state statutes.

Several voters were at that meeting asking the board to change the way votes are being case during this election.

The county will use mail-in ballots for this election but people were concerned about the possibility of voter fraud.

They requested to change the vote to in-person but Supervisor of Elections, Carol Rudd, said it’s too late to change it.

Ballots began going out on Friday. All votes will be counted and verified by 7 p.m. on January 21.

