Washington County to set date for alcohol referendum

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (Washington County News) — Washington County voters could see a sample ballot for the alcohol referendum as early as next week.

Political Action Committee Advance Washington County is on to agenda to address the Board of County Commissioners when they meet in regular session Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The PAC is expected to request that mail-out ballots begin going out Monday, Dec. 27 with a Jan. 26 deadline for their return. Per Florida Statute, mail-out elections are permitted when the ballot does not include candidates for office.

Vote by mail ballots will come to voters with pre-paid return envelopes; however, completed ballots may also be returned to the Elections Office in person.