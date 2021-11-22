Washington County to set date for alcohol referendum

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (Washington County News) — Washington County voters could see a sample ballot for the alcohol referendum as early as next week.

Political Action Committee Advance Washington County is on to agenda to address the Board of County Commissioners when they meet in regular session Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The PAC is expected to request that mail-out ballots begin going out Monday, Dec. 27 with a Jan. 26 deadline for their return. Per Florida Statute, mail-out elections are permitted when the ballot does not include candidates for office.

Vote by mail ballots will come to voters with pre-paid return envelopes; however, completed ballots may also be returned to the Elections Office in person.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle Weather 11-22-21

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner? You may want to hit up the grocery store early

Local business gifts big donation to FHP stuff the charger

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/22/21

Beach Home for Holidays to take place Nov. 26 and 27

Chipley High School basketball teams to hold 2nd annual toy drive

More Local News

Don't Miss