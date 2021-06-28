Washington County teen charged with shooting, killing 15-year-old brother

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

According to WCSO investigators, Andrew Pierce and his brother, 14-year-old Mathew Pierce, had an altercation at their home, which escalated and resulted in Mathew Pierce retrieving a firearm and shooting Andrew Pierce.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (Washington County News) — A Chipley juvenile is charged with the second-degree murder of his brother.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County EMS responded shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, to a Lawrence Road residence where they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, 15-year-old Andrew Pierce, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

According to WCSO investigators, Andrew Pierce and his brother, 14-year-old Mathew Pierce, had an altercation at their home, which escalated and resulted in Mathew Pierce retrieving a firearm and shooting Andrew Pierce.

Mathew Pierce was taken into custody and is charged with second-degree murder. 

WCSO did not release further details regarding the incident, which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

One person in critical condition after water rescue

Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after accident in Panama City Beach

Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve Park grand opening set for Tuesday

First Baptist Church Panama City to hold food drive Monday 6/28

Chipley splash pad to be completed by next year

NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey visits PCB Sports Complex for sons baseball tournament

More Local News

Don't Miss