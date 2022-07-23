CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of Washington County kids will be ready to head back to class when school starts next month.

The kids and their parents received school supplies during the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” event at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

The line wrapped around the front of the hospital and received raffle tickets for a backpack giveaway.

Vendors from all over Washington County showed up to help out. The youth were able to receive a haircut, a vision screening, and vaccines.

Michael Cozar, the CEO of Northwest Florida Community Hospital was overjoyed to be able to give back to the community.

“It’s our was of giving back to the community and we really do appreciate all the vendors that support us and of course all the people that come out here and get the supplies,” Cozar said. “Ultimately it’s to help the students in their school year coming up.”

Covid-19 prevented organizers from holding the event the last two years.

Attendees seemed to be very happy to see it return.