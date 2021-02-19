Washington County Sheriff’s Office unveils new app

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s office is going a step further to keep residents safe and sound.

The sheriff’s office has launched a new app compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones.

Residents have the option to turn on ‘push notifications’ which will notify them when an alert is put out on the app.

The app has multiple features including a ‘submit a tip’ tab, jail information and residents are able to easily look up registered sex offenders in the area to see how many there are and where they live.

“And under our app, it’s not going to send you a link to go to another link to download that, said Washington County Sheriff, Kevin Crews. “You get our app, you’re gonna get, immediately it’s on the app so you don’t have to go from link to link to link.”

The app can be found on your smartphones when you type in ‘Washington FL Sheriff’ in the search bar.

It is free and Crews said he is encouraging all residents to download the app.