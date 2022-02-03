WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Drug Task Force made four arrests on Thursday.

Donald Eugene Skipper, 54, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for selling meth.

Washington County Drug Task Force members searched Skipper’s home where they found Troy Alan Tyus, 29, he was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies also arrested Joseph Leroy Goodman, 32, who had an active Holmes County warrant after a short foot pursuit.

Goodman was arrested and facing charges for resisting arrest without violence, deputies said. In December, Goodman was placed on probation for possession of a controlled substance.

All subjects have been booked into the Washington County Jail.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111.

You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.