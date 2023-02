WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office said its operational services are down and they believe Russia is to blame.

Sheriff Kevin Crews said the hack is also affecting the jail. But he said deputies are still able to respond to service and 911 calls.

Crews said they have Sheriff’s Office information technology representatives and independent professionals working on the problem.

Crews said there is no timetable for when operational services will be back in service.