Washington County sex predator charged with abusing children again

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 37-year-old Washington County man has been arrested on sexual molestation charges following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies wrote in a news release.

Andy James Bradley photo from Florida Department of Corrections

“On October 8th, WCSO initiated an investigation into sexual misconduct after family members contacted the Sheriff’s Office,” they added. “The victim’s provided statements which revealed the molestation had taken place, multiple times, over a period of time.”

Andy James Bradley, of McMillion Lane, Chipley, FL was arrested Saturday and charged with 4 counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, victim under the age of 16 and 2 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, victim under the age of 12.

Bradley is being held in the Washington County Jail on a $600,000 bond. Bradley was already listed as a sexual predator, deputies added.

Florida prison records show that Bradley was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2004 for lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 15.