Washington County sex predator charged with abusing children again

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Andy Bradley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 37-year-old Washington County man has been arrested on sexual molestation charges following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies wrote in a news release.

Andy James Bradley photo from Florida Department of Corrections

“On October 8th, WCSO initiated an investigation into sexual misconduct after family members contacted the Sheriff’s Office,” they added. “The victim’s provided statements which revealed the molestation had taken place, multiple times, over a period of time.”

Andy James Bradley, of McMillion Lane, Chipley, FL was arrested Saturday and charged with 4 counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition, victim under the age of 16 and 2 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, victim under the age of 12.

Bradley is being held in the Washington County Jail on a $600,000 bond. Bradley was already listed as a sexual predator, deputies added.

Florida prison records show that Bradley was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2004 for lewd and lascivious molestation and lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Camp Helen State Park expecting a second shipment of pumpkins due to demand

News 13 This Morning downtown after dark

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/11/21

Thunder Beach Autumn Rally returns to Panama City Beach on October 20

FDOH Walton County to hold multiple vaccine clinics next week

21-year-old Fort Walton Beach man killed in motorcycle accident

More Local News

Don't Miss