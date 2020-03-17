Washington County School to distribute meals

According to Washington County leaders, the County’s School District will distribute breakfast and lunch starting March 17 at 10 a.m. as part of a COVID-19 meal distribution plan.

Buses will stop at established bus stops in far regions of the county at that time, and curb-side distribution will happen at Vernon Elementary School, Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Yes, Lord Deliverance Church and the TJ Roulhac Enrichment Center.

County officials said, if a child is in need of a meal and did not receive one, to reach out to the district office at 850-638-622.

For more information, use Washington County School District’s website.