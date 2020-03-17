Washington County School to distribute meals

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

According to Washington County leaders, the County’s School District will distribute breakfast and lunch starting March 17 at 10 a.m. as part of a COVID-19 meal distribution plan.

Buses will stop at established bus stops in far regions of the county at that time, and curb-side distribution will happen at Vernon Elementary School, Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Yes, Lord Deliverance Church and the TJ Roulhac Enrichment Center.

County officials said, if a child is in need of a meal and did not receive one, to reach out to the district office at 850-638-622.

For more information, use Washington County School District’s website.

Graphic received from Washington County officials regarding Meal Distribution

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Coronavirus Video

Testing COVID-19 vaccine in people

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing COVID-19 vaccine in people"

Trump releases new guidelines to slow virus spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump releases new guidelines to slow virus spread"

Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges public not to 'buy so much' and relax"

Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease expert doesn't rule out national lockdown"

Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci: More tests available in 'a week or so'"

Latest Local News Video

3/17 White House press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/17 White House press conference"

Trump: Testing, telehealth expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Testing, telehealth expansion"

Mnuchin/Trump: Getting money to Americans now, "we're going big"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mnuchin/Trump: Getting money to Americans now, "we're going big""

No new coronavirus cases in Arkansas, governor and ADH secretary announce Tuesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "No new coronavirus cases in Arkansas, governor and ADH secretary announce Tuesday morning"

primary elections proceed

Thumbnail for the video titled "primary elections proceed"

Childcare facilities remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare facilities remain open"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.