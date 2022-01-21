Washington County passes liquor sales referendum

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday night Washington County voters passed a liquor referendum that will allow liquor to be sold by bottles and the glass.

“I think it opens up our doors for economic development,” ‘Advance Washington’ president Brandon Lovering said.

Others disagreed.

“I’m disappointed that the character of our community’s going to change,” Washington County resident Ted Spangenberg said.

Over 3,400 people voted for businesses to be able to sell individual drinks with liquor. 1,729 people voted against the proposal. More than 71% of voters voted for alcohol to be sold in packages and individual drinks.

Lovering has spoken to several chains that expressed interest in building along I-10 in Washington County if liquor was allowed to be sold.

“We will start to see change in a relatively quick timeframe,” Lovering said.