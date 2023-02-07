Washington County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to the treatment of nearly 30 dogs in three locations.

The neighbor of the suspect called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to a home on Ambassador Drive Monday. They spotted several dogs chained and malnourished who allegedly had no access to water, deputies wrote in a news release.

After spotting the mistreated dogs deputies obtained a search warrant for the home of Johnny Lee Washington, 64. They ultimately found 30 dogs in 3 different adjoining properties.

Washington was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. He is charged with 27 counts of animal cruelty, aggravated animal cruelty, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

All dogs are being evaluated for their health and well-being, deputies wrote. They added that more charges may be forthcoming.