WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County sheriff’s investigators said Wednesday that they arrested a man who sexually molested a child multiple times.

Michael John Earl, 42, of Wausau was arrested after the victim came forward and explained how the crime had happened multiple times over the past few months.

Earl is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between 12 and 16. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.