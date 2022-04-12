WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a 5-month investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a Washington County man has been arrested on charges related to the possession of child porn.

Since November 2021, BCSO investigators have been receiving reports pertaining to hundreds of images of child pornography being stored in an online account, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Bailey, 46, a transient staying in Bay or Washington County was identified by investigators as the owner of the account.

Tuesday morning, investigators with BCSO and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Bailey at an RV park in the New Hope community.

When Bailey was located, his phone was in the process of actively downloading child pornography and he was also found in possession of Methamphetamine, according to BCSO.

Bailey is currently in the Washington County Jail charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained warrants for Bailey charging him with possession of the sexual performance of a child.

Once Bailey’s charges are disposed of in Washington County, he will be brought back to Bay County to face those charges, according to BCSO.