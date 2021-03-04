Washington County invests $3 million for broadband upgrades

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has matched Washington County’s $1.5 million for broadband upgrades.

Wausau resident, Cheryl Frankenfield, currently uses a hotspot to surf the web. She said better internet would be easier on her wallet.

“It’s a monthly thing that would be a lot less expensive and would be a lot more convenient as well,” Frankenfield said. “I think it would be a great thing for us and a good thing for our community. A lot of people are working from home as well, that would also be a big plus.”

County Administrator, Jeff Massey, said the pandemic revealed the broadband issues when kids started distance learning and when people started relying on telehealth for doctor’s appointments.

“But the need is there, it was happening I just found out through the various people who were dealing with this,” Massey said.

Massey said better broadband is also crucial for the county’s development.

“People want to live where they have internet connection,” Massey said. “You have people working from home, so, we want to see growth in our county and we can’t expect that growth to happen until we put the pieces of the puzzle in the place to make it an attractive place for people to move.”

Massey said they are currently in the design phase and some areas could start seeing a better internet connection by the end of this year.