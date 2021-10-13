Washington County group pushes for a wet county

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Washington County is one of only three dry counties left in Florida.

Volunteers from a group called Advanced Washington County are trying to change that, pushing a referendum to legalize the sale of liquor and strong beers.

“We’re trying to get enough petitions signed, which is 25% of the registered voters in Washington County, to allow a ballot to go out to the citizens,” said Advance Washington President Brandon Lovering.

Lovering said the group’s main concern is Washington County’s economic development.

He said a single restaurant on I-10, serving alcohol, could be a huge economic boost.

He claims gas stations would also benefit.

“If we could sell it, our revenue would at least go up by 15% or so on, because everybody around here has to go to different counties to get it,” said Chipley Shell Manager Max Shah.

Advance Washington needs 4,300 petition signatures to get on the ballot.

They currently have around 3,500.

With a deadline of Friday, October 15, Advance Washington is going full speed to the finish line.

“We’ve got people going door-to-door, we’ve got people set up at businesses,” said Advance Washington Board Member David Corbin. “I went yesterday afternoon and visited a couple of neighborhoods myself going door-to-door and everybody’s being real receptive.”

To fill out the petition, click here.