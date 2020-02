WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Based on Thursday’s inclement weather, Washington County’s Board Chairman has declared a local state of emergency effective at 8 p.m. on the evening of February 5.

Only essential-to-the-storm personnel for the Board of Commissioners will work on Thursday. The Ag Ctr, Libraries, TDC, Veteran’s Affairs, and Recycling Center will be closed to the public. The Courthouse and Constitutional offices will remain open.