Washington County correctional officer behind bars for downloading child pornography

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A correctional officer in Washington County is now on the other side of a jail cell after investigators find several images and videos of child pornography.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Andrew Williams, an officer at Northwest Florida Reception Center is facing charges for 10 counts of child pornography possession.

Investigators say they received a tip back in July regarding Williams’ downloading and uploading the porn. This then led to the discovery of several images uploaded to his cloud storage account. The children depicted were as young as one year old.