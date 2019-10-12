LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Washington County correctional officer behind bars for downloading child pornography

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A correctional officer in Washington County is now on the other side of a jail cell after investigators find several images and videos of child pornography.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Andrew Williams, an officer at Northwest Florida Reception Center is facing charges for 10 counts of child pornography possession.

Investigators say they received a tip back in July regarding Williams’ downloading and uploading the porn. This then led to the discovery of several images uploaded to his cloud storage account. The children depicted were as young as one year old.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Unspoken: Mental Health help for first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unspoken: Mental Health help for first responders"

As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "As burial space runs out, Arlington National Cemetery considers stricter requirements"

Pirates of the Seas festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirates of the Seas festival"

Walton County Fire Rescue receives 4 new vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton County Fire Rescue receives 4 new vehicles"

Last historic clock in Panama City comes down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Last historic clock in Panama City comes down"

PCFD holds 'open house' for residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCFD holds 'open house' for residents"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.